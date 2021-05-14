$110.20 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce sales of $110.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.30 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $442.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 346,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

