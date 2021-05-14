11,000 Shares in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLIR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $124.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.03. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

ClearSign Technologies Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.