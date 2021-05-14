11,200 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ball by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,276,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.49. 5,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,372. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

