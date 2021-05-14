1,200,000 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000.

NASDAQ BYTSU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

