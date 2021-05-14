1,200,000 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000.
NASDAQ BYTSU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
BYTE Acquisition Profile
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.