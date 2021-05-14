12,200 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agilysys by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.41.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.