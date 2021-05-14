1,341 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG opened at $820.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $806.27 and a 200-day moving average of $768.83. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $501.13 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,471 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.