14,300 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. 37,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

