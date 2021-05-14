15,000 Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Bought by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $10,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $10,006,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

