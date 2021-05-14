$156.04 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report $156.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.20 million and the lowest is $152.87 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $178.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $624.12 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,211 shares of company stock worth $6,054,767. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after buying an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 370,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 177,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $55.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.