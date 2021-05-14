$16.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $16.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $17.09 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.86. 16,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

