-$16.96 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce ($16.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($20.04) to ($14.25). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($14.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($58.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.43) to ($56.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($45.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($29.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $839.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

