192,000 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 192,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

