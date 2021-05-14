19,772 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

