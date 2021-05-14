1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ONEM traded down $5.52 on Thursday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,050,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -18.23. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,567.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003 in the last ninety days.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

