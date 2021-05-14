1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $55.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ONEM. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.31.

ONEM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. 58,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,989. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.23. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $69,947,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

