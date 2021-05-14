$2.19 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce earnings per share of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $11.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $315.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $320.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.66.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Waters by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

