$2.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $2.99. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.89.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

