201,301 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,472,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average is $129.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

