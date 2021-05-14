$238.37 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce $238.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $928.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.22 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $964.28 million, with estimates ranging from $825.43 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLL traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 506,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

