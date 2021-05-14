$242.75 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post $242.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.29 million and the highest is $245.38 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $920.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,317,077. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,236,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. 9,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

