$245.47 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report sales of $245.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on U shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Unity Software by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $6.10 on Tuesday, hitting $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

