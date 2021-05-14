$258.52 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report sales of $258.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.81 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $231.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.10 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.49, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 227.7% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

