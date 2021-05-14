2,583 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

SPGI opened at $379.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.50 and its 200-day moving average is $342.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.08 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

