$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

UHS stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $159.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

