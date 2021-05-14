3,018 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $5,592,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of EQR opened at $73.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

