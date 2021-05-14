31,100 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.33. 233,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,148,355. The stock has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

