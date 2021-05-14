318,113 Shares in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Purchased by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 318,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,000. GenMark Diagnostics accounts for approximately 3.5% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of GenMark Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,062,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 994,510 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNMK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of GNMK opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $24.25.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,051.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,376 shares of company stock valued at $171,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.