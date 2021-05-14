3,216 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in AON by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in AON by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

