$35.62 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $35.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.83 million to $36.40 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.18 million to $149.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $152.15 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 153,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,250. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a P/E ratio of -151.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.