$35.62 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $35.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.83 million to $36.40 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.18 million to $149.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $152.15 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 153,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,250. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a P/E ratio of -151.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

