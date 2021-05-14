3,918 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

