$4.51 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report sales of $4.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.22 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 299.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $24.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $70.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34).

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFIB shares. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of AFIB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 322,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

