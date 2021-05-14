4,096 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $87.04 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

