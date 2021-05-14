$415.81 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report sales of $415.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $281.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

SGH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

In related news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $155,129.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,019,865 shares of company stock worth $101,927,090. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

