4,157 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -289.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.