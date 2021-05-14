4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

