50,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

