5,180 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $122.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

