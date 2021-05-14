$53.17 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report $53.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $54.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $217.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $221.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $218.40 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $654.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $22.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

