$560.64 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce $560.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $565.53 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.45.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 346,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 562.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 151,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $283.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,887.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.81. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

