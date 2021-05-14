595 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 595 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $110,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 56,043 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.87%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

