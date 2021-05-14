6,916 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Several research firms have commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

