8,465 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

GM stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.