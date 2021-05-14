89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETNB traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,379. The stock has a market cap of $408.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. 89bio has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

ETNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

