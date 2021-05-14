8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 8X8 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for 8X8’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

