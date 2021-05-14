8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $30.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

EGHT opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

