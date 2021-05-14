8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE EGHT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,717. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

