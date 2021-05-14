97,500 Shares in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Purchased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Five Prime Therapeutics comprises about 2.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC owned 0.21% of Five Prime Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FPRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX remained flat at $$38.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.71) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

