A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.96 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02.

AMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

