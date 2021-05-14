A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Issues Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%.

AMRK traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.37. 1,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,185. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $348.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

