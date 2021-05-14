A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Raised to $85.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

NYSE AOS opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,502 shares of company stock worth $11,067,791 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 103,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

